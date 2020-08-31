Arts & Entertainment

MTV VMAs honor Chadwick Boseman: 'His impact lives forever'

NEW YORK -- "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman, whose death from colon cancer shocked fans, was honored at the MTV Video Music Awards as a hero in real life, not just on the big screen.

Host Keke Palmer said the Sunday night awards show was dedicated to Boseman, who died at the age of 43 on Friday.

Boseman had previously been honored by the MTV Movie & TV Awards in 2018 for his role as the Marvel Comics superhero.

Palmer said Boseman was "a true hero, not just on screen but in everything he did." On screen, Boseman played Black icons like Jackie Robinson, James Brown and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.

"His impact lives forever," Palmer noted.

SEE ALSO: Petition to change confederate monument with Chadwick Boseman statue circulates

Later on Boseman was included during an in memoriam segment alongside other artists like Juice WRLD and Little Richard who died in the past year. And after Black Eyed Peas wrapped the show with their performance of "I Gotta Feeling," singer Will.I.Am shouted out "Wakanda Forever," a reference to the fictional kingdom the Black Panther rules in the film and comic series.

It was the second channel to recognize the impact of the actor that night. ABC aired "Black Panther" commercial-free Sunday as a prime-time tribute to the actor, followed by an ABC News Special, "Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew yorkmtvmusicblack panthermusic video
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indoor hair salons, barbershops, malls reopen in Santa Clara Co.
Wildfire updates: CZU Lightning Complex Fire 37% contained, CAL FIRE says
Sonoma Co. fire survivors get assistance on recovery as communities repopulate
Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
NASA satellite images show burn scars from Bay Area wildfires
Protesters clash during Trump rally at Golden Gate Bridge
Mountain lion spotted outside Peninsula home
Show More
ABC to present special tribute to Chadwick Boseman tonight
St. Louis officer dies after being shot by gunman
Stanford University to close most of campus to the public
Staples Center to serve as voting center for November election
Girl Scout uncovers stories of hidden Bay Area past
More TOP STORIES News