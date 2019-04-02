Crime & Safety

Stampede erupts, multiple people injured outside Nipsey Hussle vigil

EMBED <>More Videos

A chaotic scene broke out and several people were injured after a large crowd gathered and then stampeded at the Hyde Park store where rapper Nipsey Hussle was killed.

By ABC7.com staff
HYDE PARK, LOS ANGELES -- A chaotic scene broke out and multiple injuries were reported after a large crowd gathered and then stampeded at the Hyde Park store where rapper Nipsey Hussle was killed.

The exact cause of the disturbance was unclear, but several people seemed to have serious injuries and were being treated by paramedics.

RELATED: Nipsey Hussle shooting: Police identify suspect

The LAPD said it appeared at least nine people had been injured - and six of them may have been stabbed. Some of the injuries may also have occurred as the crowd fled in panic.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of people had gathered peacefully at the store where the rapper had been slain Sunday afternoon. Fans were gathering to remember him.

Later Monday evening, a disturbance suddenly broke out in the crowd and people began fleeing from the store.

EMBED More News Videos

A chaotic scene broke out and several people were injured after a large crowd gathered and then stampeded at the Hyde Park store where rapper Nipsey Hussle was killed.



RELATED: Bay Area mourns rapper Nipsey Hussle

The exact cause was not confirmed, but various unconfirmed reports ranged from gunshots to a stabbing to fireworks. Other reports indicated at least one person was struck by a car.

The LAPD later tweeted that there was not a shooting at the site: "Our men and women are on scene and making every effort to protect everyone in attendance at the Nipsey Hussle vigil. Reports of shots fired at the vigil do not appear to be accurate. We do have injured in the chaos and are attempting to restore order."

RELATED: Coroner confirms Nipsey Hussle died of gunshot wounds to head, torso

"We understand the community is mourning and we feel your loss. We are asking for everyone to follow the officers directions and disperse from the immediate area."

LAPD officers began forming skirmish lines and keeping people away from the scene.



DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetylos angelesriotvigil
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Nipsey Hussle shooting: Police identify suspect
Bay Area mourns rapper Nipsey Hussle
Commute Challenge: Taxi vs. Rideshare
Giants rally to beat rival Dodgers 4-2 in series opener
Berkeley engineer arrested for allegedly poisoning a colleague for 2 years
Pushback prompts SF Mayor to reconsider location of Navigation Center
Rare sighting of critically endangered L-pod orcas in Monterey Bay
Show More
Consumer Catch-Up: Possible avocado shortage, debt relief improves brain function, Volkswagen recall
7 Rideshare safety tips
Coroner: Nipsey Hussle died of gunshots to head, body
Man arrested after SF woman tracks down her stolen backpack using tracking device
Oakland warehouse fire apparently started in debris pile
More TOP STORIES News