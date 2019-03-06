Stephon Clark

Chaotic scene breaks out at Sacramento City Council meeting over arrests during Stephon Clark protest

A raucous City Council meeting in Sacramento Tuesday night. Many were expressing outrage by the police department's reaction to a protest Monday night.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- A raucous scene at a City Council meeting in Sacramento Tuesday night. Many were expressing outrage by the police department's reaction to a protest Monday night.

Demonstrations started over the weekend after the Sacramento County District Attorney announced the two officers involved in last year's shooting death of Stephon Clark would not face criminal charges.

RELATED: California attorney general will not charge Sacramento officers in Stephon Clark shooting

Police arrested 84 people last night.

About an hour into Tuesday night's meeting a man jumped up on the lectern as council members attempted to call for the next speaker. Police swarmed the man while audience members began chants repeating Stephon Clark's name.

Mayor Darryl Steinberg called a recess of the meeting. The council members eventually returned and resumed hearing from the public.

Earlier, Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced his office would not file charges either.

"I think we did everything we could to turn over every stone to figure out what we could about those minutes before Stephon Clark died."

RELATED: 80 arrested during march in Sacramento over decision in Stephon Clark shooting case

Becerra said Clark ignored officers' commands to show his hands, and that officers saw a flash of light as he advanced toward them.

They believed Clark had a gun, but it turned out to be a cell phone.

