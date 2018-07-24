Charges filed against MacArthur BART station stabbing suspect

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --John Cowell now knows what charges he will face in connection with the stabbing death of Nia Wilson at the MacArthur BART station Sunday night. The 27-year-old man was booked on assault with a deadly weapon, violating parole and first degree murder.
His first court date has been set for Thursday morning.
Cowell was arrested last night at the Pleasant Hill BART station. Police say he was not armed when they arrested him, and that an anonymous tip led to the arrest.
They still don't know the motive behind the violent attack that killed 18-year-old Nia Wilson. Police say she and her sister were attacked from behind Sunday night at the MacArthur station in Oakland. They were both stabbed. Nia died from her injuries.
A motive remains unclear.
No bail has been set. Cowell will be arraigned Thursday morning.
