Charles Manson estate battle down to two people

The fight over Charles Manson's estate is down to a former pen pal and someone claiming to be his grandson. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
The fight over Charles Manson's estate is down to two people.

After a judge dismissed claims by two men who say they are sons of the serial murderer, a former pen pal of Manson's when he was in prison and a man who claims to be Manson's grandson are the remaining two people competing to administer his estate.

At issue are Manson's remains and any potential rights to his image.

The estate case will be decided in Los Angeles, where Manson was living at the time of his crimes. The case over his remains will be decided in Kern County where he died in a Bakersfield hospital.

A trial may be held to settle the dispute next year.

Manson and his "family" of followers were convicted of nine murders in the Los Angeles area in 1969, killings that terrorized the city before the murderers were caught. He served decades in prison before dying in November.

