Charred body found in Alameda's Veterans Memorial Park

By Lisa Amin
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- Questions, concerns, and fears surround Veterans Memorial Park on Bayfarm Island in Alameda.

Just before 2 PM, a bridge operator noticed a small fire in the high vegetation from a distance.

Jose Gracianlo spoke with the operator and said, "He put the fire out and I guess there was a lady lying face down from what I heard."

Lt. Wayland Gee from the Alameda Police Department confirmed, "It was partially clothed, the clothes were burned up good portion of the body was burned up."

Alameda police are calling this a suspicious death. They're not ruling anything out, but speculation, driven mostly by shock, is running rampant around the island.

Michael Thyen lives nearby and said, "Seems like a dispose of a body type thing and to burn it seems pretty dramatic."

Gregory Litt, who plays basketball every week there said, "I think somebody killed her. If she was burned to death I don't think nobody would commit suicide just by setting themselves on fire."

This is Alameda's first suspicious death of the year.

Last year there was one murder in the city, Cindy Le, who was killed after a robbery.

That crime was solved four months later.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alamedaalameda countyfiresuspicious deathbody found
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
More TOP STORIES News