Charter bus traveling from Florida to New York City crashes injuring dozens, killing 2

This photo provided by Virginia State Police emergency responders at the scene after a charter bus overturned on an Interstate 95 exit near Kingwood, Va., Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

KINGWOOD, Virginia -- Authorities in Virginia say two people are dead and others are injured after a charter bus overturned on an Interstate 95 exit while traveling from Florida to New York.

Virginia State Police said in a statement that the Tao's Travel Inc. bus with 57 people aboard overturned Tuesday morning in Prince George County near Kingwood. Police say that as the bus turned onto an exit, it ran off the left side of the ramp and overturned.

Police say one person died at the scene and a second died a few hours later at a nearby hospital. Authorities haven't released their names.

Police say the motor carrier safety team is assisting with the crash investigation.
