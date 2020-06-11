San Francisco District Attorney opens criminal investigation into sheriff's office over shoving incident at protest

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco District Attorney and police department are now investigating an incident involving a San Francisco Sheriff's Office employee at a protest.
"We're investigating," said San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who just opened a criminal investigation after seeing video on Twitter of a San Francisco Sheriff's Department employee using their baton to shove two protesters to the ground from behind on Market and Pine Streets on May 31.
ABC7 reached out to the poster on Twitter, but as of Wednesday night, have not heard back.
"We have multiple different agencies handling the investigation. I'm confident we'll be able to identify the person," said Boudin.
In response, the sheriff's office tweeted, "The Sheriff's Office is aware of a video depicting the actions of our staff during crowd management activities in the recent protest demonstrations. The Sheriff's Office is currently conducting a follow-up investigation and has also been contacted by the District Attorney's Office as to the incident. Initial review of available information and circumstances does not appear to rise to criminal conduct. As a part of our investigation, we welcome any members of the public to provide additional video and information. Please contact our Internal Affairs unit at 415-554-2380."
ABC7 already had an interview scheduled with Boudin to discuss police reform.
RELATED: Thousands protest in San Francisco with message 'silence is violence
Last year, he ran for top prosecutor on a platform of criminal justice reform, but now the entire country is engaged in that conversation.
"We are in a unique and historic moment in this country's history. We need to take advantage of the momentum to effectuate real and lasting change," said Boudin."I think that white supremacy and systemic racism are present in every area of American life and have been since slavery"
About racism in police departments, Boudin said, "the criminal justice system and policing are just in some ways the end of the road, the most visible part and violent manifestation of that societal racism."
Since George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police, Boudin has announced a slew of new reforms including policy to compensate victims of law enforcement violence.
Boudin also urged the State Bar of California to implement an ethical rule that would prohibit district attorneys from accepting political or financial support from police unions.
EXCLUSIVE: Alameda police chief responds after black man handcuffed for 'dancing in the street'
"Another thing we've done is implement a policy that prohibits my office from filing criminal charges in resisting arrest or assault on an officer case without first reviewing the body worn camera," Boudin said. "Let's make sure we're not simply relying on a police report in cases with the kinds of charges that are all too often used to cover up police misconduct."
Boudin and several San Francisco supervisors are sponsoring a resolution that urges the San Francisco Civil Service Commission to prohibit the police department and sheriff's department from hiring officers with a known history of serious police misconduct.
"It is common and an even bigger problem is the massive loophole in the way these kinds of misconduct incidents are investigated. What often happens as is the case of an officer involved in the killing of Luis Gongora here in San Francisco is the day before discipline is imposed they quit and go work in a another jurisdiction. That's exactly what happened in that case and it happens all too often. We need to close that loophole."
As for the recent protests, Boudin has attended three himself. "Tear gas should not be used on peaceful protesters. It's not allowed in war zones, why do we allow it on the streets of our cities?"
Boudin says police need to be held to a higher standard.
RELATED: Man who trains San Jose police about bias severely injured by riot gun during George Floyd protest
"Equal justice under law has to mean something," he said.
San Francisco District Attorney opens criminal investigation into sheriff's office over shoving incident at protest
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More