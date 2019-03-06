Chevron issues 'Community Warning' for flaring at Richmond refinery

FILE - This March 9, 2010, file photo shows a tanker truck passing the Chevron oil refinery in Richmond, Calif.

RICHMOND, Calif. -- Chevron's Richmond refinery is experiencing ongoing flaring Wednesday morning, which has forced the oil company to issued a warning to area residents, according to company officials.

The flaring was first announced around 6:20 a.m., which officials said was due to a power outage that impacted refinery process units. A crew is currently on the scene working to resolve the outage.

Chevron officials said the warning issued was a "Level 1" on the Community Warning System, which they said is the lowest on the scale and indicates there will be no offsite environmental or public health impacts anticipated.

Company officials were not immediately available for comment, but in a statement said the flares are highly regulated safety devices designed to relieve pressure during refinery processes and helps keep their equipment and plants operating safely.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
richmondchevronair quality
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
TOP STORIES
South Bay hit with heavy rain overnight
Accuweather Forecast: Rain then showers today and tomorrow
Man and deputy who saved him cross paths 12 years later for long overdue reunion
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Top stories update: Wednesday
Car overturns in major crash on Berryessa Road in San Jose
Rain forces repairs to be postponed on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
Show More
North Korea rebuilding missile launch facility, satellite photos show
TSA confiscates rocket-propelled grenade launcher at airport
Bay Area teen creates fashion business to help foster elephants in need
EXCLUSIVE: State accused Pacifica auto shop of fraud
FDA finds asbestos in makeup at Claire's
More TOP STORIES News