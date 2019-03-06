Chevron issues 'Community Warning' for flaring at Richmond refinery

RICHMOND, Calif. -- Chevron's Richmond refinery is experiencing ongoing flaring Wednesday morning, which has forced the oil company to issued a warning to area residents, according to company officials.The flaring was first announced around 6:20 a.m., which officials said was due to a power outage that impacted refinery process units. A crew is currently on the scene working to resolve the outage.Chevron officials said the warning issued was a "Level 1" on the Community Warning System, which they said is the lowest on the scale and indicates there will be no offsite environmental or public health impacts anticipated.Company officials were not immediately available for comment, but in a statement said the flares are highly regulated safety devices designed to relieve pressure during refinery processes and helps keep their equipment and plants operating safely.