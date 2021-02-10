LIVE: Chevron oil spill in SF Bay prompts health advisory for Richmond, nearby cities

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Chevron refinery in Richmond is investigating an oil spill Tuesday afternoon, according to city and county officials.
The spill happened in what's called the "Long Wharf" off Point Richmond, where a sheen can be seen on the top of the water at Bear Point.
California's Office of Emergency Services (OES) says a pipeline is leaking approximately five gallons a minute. It's unknown what caused the spill at this time.
Crews are trying to stop the leak, which "has not been stopped and is not contained with waterways impacted (San Francisco Bay)," according to OES officials.
The Contra Costa Health Department is calling this a "Level 2" incident and issued a public health advisory for residents of Richmond, North Richmond and San Pablo.
The incident "could affect individuals with respiratory sensitivities," health officials said.
While noting most people will not be affected, officials say eye, skin, nose or throat irritation may be possible for some people in the affected area.
Health officials advise that if people experience any irritation, they should go inside and rinse any irritated area with water.
