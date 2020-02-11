Chevron Refinery: 'Upset' on unit caused flaring in Richmond, officials say

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Contra Costa County Health Department says there's no evidence of health impacts to the community after the Chevron Refinery in Richmond flared twice on Monday.

As officials were trying to get the refinery back online the first time, they say there was an "upset" on the unit, which caused more flaring.

Refinery employees were asked to evacuate as a precaution.

Flaring is the safe burning of excess hydrocarbon gases.

Chevon Richmond released the following statement:

The Chevron Richmond Refinery continues experiencing some flaring activity due to an upset at a process unit. Refinery employees are currently addressing the issue. We do not anticipate any off-site impact. A Community Warning System (CWS) Level 1 was issued to keep residents informed. Level 1 is one of the lowest on the CWS scale.

Flaring is an important part of keeping the Refinery running safely. Flares are highly regulated safety devices designed to relieve pressure during the refining processes and help keep our equipment and plants operating safely. Members of the community can visit https://richmondairmonitoring.org/ to view real-time air quality data.
