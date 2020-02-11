Chevron Refinery: 'Upset' on unit caused flaring in Richmond, officials say

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Contra Costa County Health Department says there's no evidence of health impacts to the community after the Chevron Refinery in Richmond flared twice on Monday.As officials were trying to get the refinery back online the first time, they say there was an "upset" on the unit, which caused more flaring.Refinery employees were asked to evacuate as a precaution.Flaring is the safe burning of excess hydrocarbon gases.Chevon Richmond released the following statement: