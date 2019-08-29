Child airlifted to hospital for injuries in hit-and-run

BRENTWOOD, Calif. -- A child was struck by a car in a hit-and-run in Brentwood on Thursday morning, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.Firefighters responded at about 7:05 a.m. to the collision reported in the area of Sunset Road and Trailside Drive.The child was airlifted to a pediatric trauma center and an update on their condition was not yet available from the fire district.More information on the hit-and-run has not been released by Brentwood police.