Child killed, parents injured after being hit by car near SF's Oracle Park, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash involving a minor in San Francisco on Tuesday.

San Francisco police say they arrived on scene of a crash at 4th and King St. around 5:15 p.m. and found a minor and two adults injured.

They were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The SFPD confirmed the minor has died from their injuries.

The accident happened near the Caltrain station which is close to Oracle Park.

Police say the driver remained on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.