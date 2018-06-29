DROWNING

Child drowning cases up in Santa Clara County

EMBED </>More Videos

As the weather warms up, health officials in Santa Clara County are already seeing a spike in child drownings and near-drownings compared to last year. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
As the weather warms up, health officials in Santa Clara County are already seeing a spike in child drownings and near-drownings compared to last year.

"It only takes minutes of time with them underneath the water, submerged for their oxygen levels to drop, and for brain damage to occur," said Dr. Nicole Baier, a pediatrician at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

Over the past two months, eight children have been taken to VMC to be treated for drownings. Two of the cases were fatal. It's concerning because staff members have already seen more incidents involving children year-to-date than they did for all of 2017.



"We really want to make sure that everyone's vigilant about the possibility of drowning and making sure that children stay safe around water," said Baier.

In preparation for a busy season, the City of San Jose has hired more than 40 lifeguards to staff its pools this summer.

RELATED: Former Olympian Bode Miller's 19-month-old daughter drowns

"They get certified in lifeguarding, CPR, AED, some of them are water safety instructors," said Clarissa Garcia, who manages the city's aquatics program. "They go through an immense amount of training."

Lifeguards are ready to help in the event of an emergency, but are calling on all families to stay alert at the pool.

RELATED: Dry drowning warning from Houston family helps save 4-year-old's life in Florida

"Even though lifeguards are on duty, we want to ensure that parents are attending to their children as well, and making sure they're aware of where they're playing," said Garcia.

Countywide, there were a total of 18 unintentional drowning deaths last year across all ages.

From the County of Santa Clara Health System

The Pool Safely campaign, a national public education campaign run by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, provides information on the simple steps that parents, caregivers, and pool owners should take to make sure that children and adults stay safe in and around pools and spas. Prevention begins with these layers of protection:

- Install a four-sided fence with a self-closing, self-latching gate around all pools and spas
- Designate an adult Water Watcher to supervise children at all times around the water

- Learn how to swim and teach your child how to swim

- Learn how to perform CPR on children and adults

- Teach children to stay away from pool drains, pipes and other openings to avoid entrapments

- Ensure any pool or spa you use has drain covers that comply with federal safety standards
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drowningswimmingstudysanta clara countySan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DROWNING
Bode Miller's wife shares dying daughter's photo for awareness
School children drown in Nile River on their way to school
Baby boy dies after being pulled from New York river
Father's swimming pool drone could help stop child drownings
Bode Miller's wife opens up about daughter's drowning death
More drowning
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News