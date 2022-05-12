church

3-year-old who died was allegedly subject to exorcism at San Jose church

Mother told police she believed daughter was possessed because she would 'wake up and scream or cry periodically,' records show
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A 3-year-old girl whose death last fall has been ruled a homicide was the subject of an alleged exorcism last year at a Northern California church, a newspaper reported Tuesday.

The child, Arely Naomi Proctor, died last September after family members performed a ceremony to "liberate her of her evil spirits," church officials told the San Jose Mercury News. The Santa Clara County medical examiner's office ruled the death a homicide caused by asphyxiation.

The girl's mother, Claudia Hernandez, was charged with assault on a child resulting in death. The Associated Press could not immediately determine whether Hernandez has an attorney.

Details of the case were not made public at the time but the newspaper reported on it amid new scrutiny on the Iglesia Apostoles y Profetas, a tiny Pentecostal church in San Jose, following the recent kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby that led police to search the church.

No evidence was found in the church that was relevant to the child's abduction and the church was not part of the case submitted to the district attorney's office, said Officer Steven Aponte, a spokesman for the San Jose Police Department. The baby was found safe in a San Jose apartment several hours after the abduction was captured on surveillance video, and police arrested three suspects, including at least one of whom attended the same church.

The church pastor, Rene Huezo, was the grandfather of the 3-year-old and took part in the exorcism but has not been charged, the newspaper reported.

Undated image of a church called Iglesia Apostoles y Profetas in a house in San Jose, Calif.

According to court records, Hernandez told police she believed her daughter was possessed because she would "wake up and scream or cry periodically." She and her brother brought the child to the church on Sept. 24 where they were joined by Huezo to perform an exorcism, the Mercury News reported.

Hernandez is accused of holding the girl's neck, squeezing it and depriving her of food while her father and brother held the child down.

The church operates out of a basement in a San Jose home. Attempts to reach church officials through their social media accounts and the church website were not immediately successful.

Huezo said he feels a lot of pain at the death of his grandchild but does not believe the exorcism caused her death.

Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
