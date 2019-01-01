Child injured after entering rhinoceros enclosure at Florida zoo

Scientists have used in-vitro fertilization techniques to develop hybrid rhino embryos which could help save the endangered northern white rhinoceros species. (Tony Karumba/AFP/Getty Images)

MELBOURNE, Fla. (KGO) --
A child was injured after entering a rhinoceros yard at a zoo in Florida on New Year's Day, zoo officials said.

The Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida issued a statement saying the child was transported to a local hospital by ambulance with the family.

RELATED: 22-year-old woman attacked, killed when lion escapes enclosure

The zoo says the rhino encounter where the child was injured is a hands-on educational experience with the zoo's white rhinoceroses. Participants are separated from the animals by a series of steel poles. Witnesses say the child stumbled and fell in between two of the poles, and that the snout of at least one rhino made contact with the child.

"Our number one concern is the safety and welfare of our guests and our hearts go out to the family" said Keith Winsten, the Zoo's executive director.

The zoo is suspending the rhino encounter until they have reviewed their processes and procedures.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
zooanimalanimal attackanimal newsanimalsFlorida
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
22-year-old killed when lion escapes enclosure, attacks her
Top Stories
6-year-old struck by 'celebratory gunfire' in Oakland, police say
Body found in Altamont Landfill near Livermore
Rose Parade 2019: Small fire extinguished after erupting on float
TIME-LAPSE: NYE fireworks in San Francisco
Fire heavily damages Victorian apartment complex in San Jose
3 displaced, 2 treated for smoke inhalation, after house fire in Vallejo
Baby rescued from rubble 35 hours after apartment collapse
Accuweather Forecast: Happy New Year!
Show More
New Year's Eve celebrations across the world
Kim Jong Un warns US in New Year's address
Cold winds greeted San Francisco New Year's revelers
Thousands brave cold for brand-new New Year's Eve party at Great America
East Bay rings in the New Year with a variety of events and fundraisers
More News