Police searching for suspect who killed 4-year-old after hit-and-run in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- Police in Richmond are looking for a person who hit and killed 4-year-old with their SUV and drove away.Officials say the incident happened around 5 p.m. Friday near the 2200 block of Coalinga Avenue.The child was taken to the hospital and was in critical condition before the 4-year old later died, Richmond police say.Surveillance video shows the suspect was driving a two-door, 1994 to 2000 model green Ford Explorer.The SUV should have damage to the front of the car and was last seen on 23rd Street, officials say.If you have any information regarding the incident it the suspect vehicle, please contact RPD dispatch at 510-233-1214.