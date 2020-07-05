Child shot and killed in San Francisco's Bayview District, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A 6-year-old boy was shot and killed in San Francisco Saturday night, according to the Chronicle.
San Francisco Police say they responded to a shooting on the 1200 block of Ingalls Street near Kiska Road at arround 10:44 p.m.
Officers found a juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.
A second person was shot and transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening but is expected to recover.
The juvenile victim's descriptions are not made available at this time.
No arrests have yet been made.
