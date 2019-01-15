CHILD ENDANGERMENT

Child strapped into car seat falls out of moving car in Minnesota

EMBED </>More Videos

A toddler strapped into a car seat toppled out of the side of a moving car in Minnesota.

MANKATO, Minn. --
A toddler strapped into a car seat toppled out of the side of a moving car in Minnesota.

RELATED: Driver finds baby crawling across busy road

Video captured by Chad Mock and posted to Facebook shows what happened.

The car seat falls out of the rear driver's side of a sedan as it takes a right curve.



Mock, who was driving behind the sedan stops his car and runs to the child's side. Waiving his arms in the air, he stops an oncoming van from getting too close to the child.

"If it didn't happen in front of me, I'd never have believed it," Mock said on Facebook.

The child was not injured, and the child's parents came back as soon as they realized what had happened.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child endangermentchild rescuechildrenu.s. & worldMinnesota
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
15-year-old girl arrested following death of baby found in dumpster
Perris torture case: Home dubbed 'House of Horrors' up for auction
Mom furious after son wakes up scared, alone on bus
6 accused of regularly beating, scalding 3-year-old boy
More child endangerment
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Sketch shows man wanted in beating of elderly SF woman
Suspect detained after foot chase near Oracle Arena, brief closure of I-880
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Former MLB pitcher, Bay Area native John Wetteland charged with sex abuse
Carol Channing dies at 97: Publicist
Cat feared lost during Camp Fire reunited with owner
LISTEN: Jayme Closs 911 call released
Suspect dies after allegedly stabbing 2, setting Vacaville house fire
Show More
Accuweather Forecast: Rain soaking Bay Area ahead of bigger storm tomorrow
Schools struggle to keep teachers in competitive market
Gunfire, blast at upscale complex in Nairobi, Kenya
Judge bars citizenship question from 2020 Census
Old Tappan Zee Bridge comes down in demolition
More News