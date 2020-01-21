Mom arrested after admitting to killing her 3 kids, police say

PHOENIX, Arizona -- Police have arrested a 22-year-old mom they say admitted to killing her three children, all under the age of four, who were found dead inside a home in Phoenix.

According to authorities, a relative called 911 Monday night.

The children, a 3-year-old boy, a 2-year-old girl and a 7-month-old girl, were found unresponsive inside the house.

Officers performed CPR, but it was too late.

Police told KPHO there are no obvious signs of trauma.

Authorities also say it's too early to determine a cause of death, but they were told the children were "ill" earlier in the day.

Investigators interviewed the kids' mom where she reportedly admitted to the killings.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arizonachild deathu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News