Children, great grandmother missing in Carr Fire found dead

REDDING, Calif. --Family members say three people missing in a Northern California wildfire have been confirmed dead.
Sherry Bledsoe said Saturday that her two children and her grandmother died in the fire near Redding.
The fatalities bring the death toll to five since the massive blaze started burning Monday about 100 miles (161 kilometers) south of the Oregon border.
The dead were identified as 70-year-old Melody Bledsoe and her great-grandchildren, 5-year-old James Roberts and 4-year-old Emily Roberts.
Family members had been desperately looking for them since flames leveled the home where they were stranded on Thursday.
Bledsoe's husband was out getting supplies at the store when the boy called him and said he needed to get home because the fire was approaching.
Get the latest on the Carr Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.
Please share this! #CarrFire pic.twitter.com/FMKRHnyw08— Gabriella Ward (@GabMac_15) July 27, 2018
RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
- MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
- PHOTOS: Massive Carr Fire tears through Shasta County
- VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire near Redding reveals apocalyptic scenes
- VIDEO: Firefighters get brief rest in neighbor's yard during 'apocalyptic' Carr Fire in Shasta County
- VIDEO: New look at destruction from Carr Fire in Redding
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- PG&E may cut electricity during high fire danger, are you prepared?
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- These aircraft are on the front lines of the fight against California wildfires
- Wildfire masks: How to best protect yourself from smoke during a fire
- How wildfire smoke can impact your health
- How to sign up for emergency alerts where you live
- Surviving a long-term power outage
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- DIY: How to make a pet carrier in case of emergency
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster