Coronavirus testing will soon happen at state-run lab in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- Hundreds came to UC Berkley's School of Public Health Thursday, to get the facts about the coronavirus.Health officials say there are no reported cases of the virus on campus but some students who have family in China are scared."They cannot drive cars on the road, everyone has to stay at home, every two days you can go to the grocery store," said student Grey Cheng."I'm concerned about how long outbreak will last," said student Cecilia Fei.Infectious disease expert Dr. Art Reingold says there are 12 confirmed cases in the US. Two are in Santa Clara County and two in San Benito County."Everyday brings more cases, more deaths globally, especially in China," said Reingold.Next week, scientists at a state-run lab in Richmond will begin testing for the coronavirus, with quick turn around time. Right now, testing on the federal level, takes about a week."Specimens will no longer be shipped to Atlanta, the process can be speeded up," Reingold added.