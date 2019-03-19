CHP blaming gang violence for shooting death of young woman on East Bay freeway

The CHP is blaming gang violence for the death of a young woman, shot on an East Bay freeway over the weekend. They are asking anybody who may have seen something to please give them a call.Destinee Hillary's car went off Highway 4 after hitting a guardrail Saturday afternoon.Hillary, 25, died at the scene.CHP Officers discovered bullet holes in the door of her Honda. Two other people survived after being shot along East Bay Freeways-- one Sunday on 580 in Livermore, and the other Monday morning on 80 in Richmond.The CHP says the three crimes are not related.John Fransed, with the CHP said, "All three of these shootings appear to be targeted and investigators believe that the shooting on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County was gang-related."Since late 2015, the CHP says there have been 185 shootings on Bay Area Freeways.Nine people have been killed and 65 others have been wounded.