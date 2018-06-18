The California Highway Patrol is cracking down on drivers and pedestrians who break the law in San Jose.The CHP is conducting pedestrian safety enforcement operations at two locations.One is at Bascom Avenue and Scott Street. The other is at White Road and Alum Rock Avenue.Officers had no problem finding people breaking the law. They had given out several tickets on Bascom Avenue shortly after beginning the operation.The reason for this crackdown, an alarming amount of fatal collisions involving pedestrians.If you combine the CHP and San Jose Police statistics, 31 pedestrians have been killed on the roads since the beginning of 2017."I'd say the biggest risk to safety is definitely distraction," said CHP public information officer Ross Lee.Officers are looking for drivers on their phones, eating, even putting on make up, anything that takes their eyes off the roads.Of course, pedestrians can also put themselves at risk. The CHP says a 57-year-old man was hit and killed on Bascom Avenue near Scott Street on May 12, 2017. They say he was not in a crosswalk.Officers say pedestrians need to remember what they were taught as kids, always look both ways and don't assume a vehicle is going to stop for you.