PEDESTRIANS

CHP cracking down on drivers putting San Jose pedestrians at risk

EMBED </>More Videos

The California Highway Patrol is cracking down on drivers and pedestrians who break the law in San Jose. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The California Highway Patrol is cracking down on drivers and pedestrians who break the law in San Jose.

The CHP is conducting pedestrian safety enforcement operations at two locations.

One is at Bascom Avenue and Scott Street. The other is at White Road and Alum Rock Avenue.

RELATED: San Francisco finds new tool for pedestrian safety

Officers had no problem finding people breaking the law. They had given out several tickets on Bascom Avenue shortly after beginning the operation.

The reason for this crackdown, an alarming amount of fatal collisions involving pedestrians.

If you combine the CHP and San Jose Police statistics, 31 pedestrians have been killed on the roads since the beginning of 2017.

"I'd say the biggest risk to safety is definitely distraction," said CHP public information officer Ross Lee.

RELATED: Taxi driver arrested at car wash after hit and run in Millbrae

Officers are looking for drivers on their phones, eating, even putting on make up, anything that takes their eyes off the roads.

Of course, pedestrians can also put themselves at risk. The CHP says a 57-year-old man was hit and killed on Bascom Avenue near Scott Street on May 12, 2017. They say he was not in a crosswalk.

Officers say pedestrians need to remember what they were taught as kids, always look both ways and don't assume a vehicle is going to stop for you.

Click here for more stories and videos on pedestrians.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pedestriansdriverdrivingCHPspeedingpedestrian injuredpedestrian killedpedestrian struckpedestrian walkwaysanta clara countySan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
San Francisco finds new tool for pedestrian safety
Taxi driver arrested at car wash after hit and run in Millbrae
Thousands participating in National Walk to Work Day in Bay Area
Elderly Santa Rosa man hit, killed by suspected DUI driver
PEDESTRIANS
Berkeley focusing on safety around 60 traffic circles
SF supervisors concerned about pedestrian crossing system
Elderly Santa Rosa man hit, killed by suspected DUI driver
1 pedestrian killed, 1 hurt in Vallejo crash
More pedestrians
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News