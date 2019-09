US-101 is shut down in both directions between River Rd and Airport Blvd following a pursuit. — CHP Santa Rosa (@CHPSantaRosa) September 15, 2019

Occupants of the pursued vehicle are refusing to exit the vehicle and a standoff continues. pic.twitter.com/us0FPSkhLm — CHP Santa Rosa (@CHPSantaRosa) September 15, 2019

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- Highway 101 is closed in both directions between River Road and Airport Boulevard in Santa Rosa after a pursuit, the CHP says.The suspects are refusing to get out of their vehicle and a standoff is underway, authorities say.