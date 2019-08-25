CHP investigates deadly crash near Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KGO) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal head-on crash that happened Sunday morning on a two-lane road in Eastern Contra Costa County.The crash happened just before 9 am on Balfour Road near American Avenue, near Brentwood.The driver of a silver Nissan sedan slammed head-on into a white van traveling in the opposite direction.Another driver in a Mini Cooper was also struck by the Nissan."The silver Nissan was heading eastbound behind me at a high rate of speed. Tried to pass me. Hit me. Swerved into the other lane and hit the Toyota van head-on," the driver of the Mini Cooper said.The CHP is investigating whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.The driver of the white van was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.