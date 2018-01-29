CHP investigating report of tech bus possibly targeted along I-280

This is a file photo of a CHP vehicle. (KGO-TV)

LOS ALTOS, Calif. (KGO) --
The CHP says they are investigating a report of another tech shuttle bus possibly being targeted along Interstate 280.

Investigators say they received reports that a window on a bus was shattered around 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon just south of Magdalena.

CHP could not say if the report indicated if the window was shattered by a rock or shot by something. CHP said however that they were not able to locate a damaged bus and were still investigating the report. There were no reported injuries.



If the bus was targeted it would be at least the sixth bus hit in that area in just the last month or so.

CHP investigators have said they believe the previous attacks may all be connected. No one has been hurt in any of the previous attacks, but Apple briefly rerouted buses to protect its workers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic accidentCHPbusI-280Los Altos
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News