CHP motorcycle officer injured in crash on Bay Bridge

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A CHP officer was injured in a crash on the Bay Bridge Wednesday morning just after the toll plaza. Two westbound lanes have been shut down.

Police say the officer was attempting to pull someone over just past the Toll Plaza when the car moved across the delineator and clipped the officer.

The officer is being transported to the hospital and is said to be conscious and breathing.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san francisco oakland bay bridgepolice officer injuredchppolice officerroad closure
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Scorching heat for students returning to Bay Area schools
AccuWeather Forecast: Dangerous heat, unhealthy air through Friday
A$AP Rocky found guilty of assault
1 dead after crash on Tully Road in San Jose
Couple reacts to unkempt conditions at city-run cemetery, City responds
Woman attacked in front of home by man believed to be homeless
SF School Board reverses decision to paint over controversial mural
Show More
Scientists say monster penguins once swam in New Zealand
Out of town businessman chases thief in SF after phone stolen
Cooling centers open in Concord, Brentwood over next 2 days
EXCLUSIVE: A mother's plea after hit-and-run leaves son in coma
Hayward police say they shot suspect carrying replica weapon
More TOP STORIES News