OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A CHP officer was injured in a crash on the Bay Bridge Wednesday morning just after the toll plaza. Two westbound lanes have been shut down.
Police say the officer was attempting to pull someone over just past the Toll Plaza when the car moved across the delineator and clipped the officer.
The officer is being transported to the hospital and is said to be conscious and breathing.
CHP motorcycle officer injured in crash on Bay Bridge
