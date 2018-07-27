CHP officer injured after being hit by motorized cart near San Jose

CHP officer accident scene in San Jose, California on Friday, July 27, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
A CHP officer was hurt after a motorized cart crashed into him while he was responding to a call of a vehicle crash just outside San Jose's city limits.

The CHP was called to Clayton Road at about 3:30 a.m. by a resident reporting a crash in the area. When officers arrived they found a vehicle that looks like a motorized cart being towed by another vehicle. The person who was towing that vehicle ran off and the cart rolled back and hit the officer and his patrol vehicle. Police say they were unable to capture the person who ran off.

As for the officer's injuries, a spokesperson said they couldn't comment on the specifics but say they are not considered life threatening.
