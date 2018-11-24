#CHP says driver who struck a CHP unit on Hwy 101 in Sausalito this morning has died from her injuries. pic.twitter.com/94MkqC7ot0 — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) November 24, 2018

A California Highway Patrol officer responding to a spun out vehicle on the side of Highway 101 in Sausalito was injured after another vehicle spun out and crashed into the back of a cruiser Saturday morning, according to the CHP.Two officers driving northbound on Highway 101 noticed a spinout in the southbound lanes near Spencer Avenue. The officers turned around and pulled up behind the spun out vehicle in the southbound direction. A traffic break was called for, and one of the officers began setting out flares.At least one of the officers witnessed another out-of-control vehicle heading toward them and was forced to dive into the back of the squad car just before the vehicle hit the cruiser.One of the officers suffered a hand injury.The driver of the vehicle that struck the CHP cruiser suffered fatal injuries.No further details were immediately available.