SAUSALITO, Calif. (KGO) --A California Highway Patrol officer responding to a spun out vehicle on the side of Highway 101 in Sausalito was injured after another vehicle spun out and crashed into the back of a cruiser Saturday morning, according to the CHP.
Two officers driving northbound on Highway 101 noticed a spinout in the southbound lanes near Spencer Avenue. The officers turned around and pulled up behind the spun out vehicle in the southbound direction. A traffic break was called for, and one of the officers began setting out flares.
At least one of the officers witnessed another out-of-control vehicle heading toward them and was forced to dive into the back of the squad car just before the vehicle hit the cruiser.
#CHP says driver who struck a CHP unit on Hwy 101 in Sausalito this morning has died from her injuries. pic.twitter.com/94MkqC7ot0— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) November 24, 2018
One of the officers suffered a hand injury.
The driver of the vehicle that struck the CHP cruiser suffered fatal injuries.
No further details were immediately available.
@CHPMarin unit involved in accident on 101 S. in #Sausalito, reportedly rear ended by another car. One officer was injured, a second driver was taken to hospital. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/ywghrWZTpb— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) November 24, 2018