CHP

CHP officer injured in deadly Sausalito crash on Highway 101

EMBED </>More Videos

CHP officer injured in Sausalito crash on Highway 101 (KGO-TV)

SAUSALITO, Calif. (KGO) --
A California Highway Patrol officer responding to a spun out vehicle on the side of Highway 101 in Sausalito was injured after another vehicle spun out and crashed into the back of a cruiser Saturday morning, according to the CHP.

Two officers driving northbound on Highway 101 noticed a spinout in the southbound lanes near Spencer Avenue. The officers turned around and pulled up behind the spun out vehicle in the southbound direction. A traffic break was called for, and one of the officers began setting out flares.

At least one of the officers witnessed another out-of-control vehicle heading toward them and was forced to dive into the back of the squad car just before the vehicle hit the cruiser.


One of the officers suffered a hand injury.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the CHP cruiser suffered fatal injuries.

No further details were immediately available.
Before you head out to your car, be sure to check out the ABC7 traffic maps for real-time information to help you navigate through traffic jams.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
CHPcrashcar crashofficer injuredmarin countycar accidentSausalito
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHP
Warriors' 'Dance Mom' wishes Curry well after car crash
1 dead after car falls from overpass in Emeryville
Bay Area rain creates tough conditions for Thanksgiving travel
When will the storm make Bay Area Thanksgiving travel the worst?
More CHP
Top Stories
White House report on climate change warns of worsening disasters
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Stephen Curry involved in crash on Hwy 24 in Oakland
VIDEO: Ferry crashes into dock at SF Ferry building
Denver man donating RV to Camp Fire victim arrives in Chico
Coast Guard searching for missing swimmer off the coast of Daly City
Kellyanne Conway's husband, other legal scholars, fact check Trump on the courts
French protesters angry over fuel taxes clash with police
Woolsey Fire survivor, four-legged best friend find new home
Show More
US service member killed in Afghanistan
Christmas in the Park invites Camp Fire survivors to help with holiday tree lighting
Accuweather Forecast: Patchy fog with a few morning showers possible
Warriors' 'Dance Mom' wishes Curry well after car crash
Number of unaccounted for from Camp Fire goes down to 475, death toll stands at 84
More News