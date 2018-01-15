CHP officer seriously injured in crash on Highway 4 in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) --
At least two lanes of state Highway 4 in Concord have been closed after a CHP officer was injured in a collision, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Sig-alert was issued on the highway's eastbound lanes just east of state Highway 242, CHP officials reported at 6:35 p.m.

The motorcycle officer was investigating a prior crash when another crash occurred in the area, injuring the officer. It was unclear how many vehicles were involved in the incident, or if anyone else was injured.

The CHP officer suffered major, non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he was reportedly in stable condition.
