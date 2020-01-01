CHP officer taken to hospital after discovering possible illegal drugs inside car during routine stop in Campbell

A fire truck is seen after a CHP officer was hospitalized following a routine traffic stop in Campbell, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2020. (KGO-TV)

By Anser Hassan
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A CHP officer was taken to the hospital on New Year's Day after becoming sick during a routine traffic stop in Campbell.

Around 8 a.m., a man driving a white Lexus was pulled over on Highway 17 near Hamilton Avenue for driving with a tinted license plate cover.

The officer found possible illegal drugs inside the car. CHP spokesperson, Officer Henrik Bailey, says the CHP hasn't confirmed the substance found in the car but described it as "possible heroin."


During the investigation, the CHP officer started feeling dizzy and was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

"Due to a possible hazmat inside (the car), maybe a fentanyl, we went ahead and had the vehicle brought over here to our (San Jose) office and had the fire department come out and clear it for hazardous substance," says Bailey.

Neither group found anything dangerous inside the car.

The Lexus driver may be charged for driving under the influence. The CHP officer will be released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon.
