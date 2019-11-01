CHP says officer witnesses shooting on Bay Bridge, all lanes reopen

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- All eastbound lanes on the Bay Bridge are now open following a CHP investigation into a shooting Friday morning.Police says an off-duty CHP officer witnessed one car shooting at another on the eastbound side of the bridge and called it in.There were no reports of any injuries in the shooting, just property damage.The shooter got away, according to police.Three lanes have reopened. The other lanes are expected to reopen around 9 a.m.