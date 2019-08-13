CHP officers, suspect wounded in Riverside gun battle

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- A suspect was killed and three officers were seriously injured in a shootout involving the CHP in Riverside, officials say.

The shooting was reported just before 6 p.m. in the area of Box Springs Boulevard and Eastridge Avenue.

Riverside police say a CHP officer and a suspect had an exchange of gunfire. The suspect was struck at the scene and officials later said the individual had died.

Three other officers were also injured at the scene, but the extent of their wounds was not immediately available.

There are reports of additional people - including possibly a bystander - being injured in the incident, but police are working to confirm the details.

At least two CHP vehicles had visible gunshot damage in the rear windshields at the scene.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.
