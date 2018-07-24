CHP pulls over AWOL soldier in stolen Humvee in Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) --Officials say a soldier from Fort Hunter Liggett went AWOL and stole a military vehicle after being demoted on Tuesday while training on the Central Coast.
Spencer Slick, 34, is suspected of taking a Humvee and driving to the Bay Area.
Officials confirm that a B.O.L. or Be on the Lookout order was issued for Slick and the vehicle to all CHP stations.
Shortly after 6 p.m. CHP officials stopped the Humvee in Redwood City along State Route 92, it is unclear if Slick was detained.
Fort Hunter Liggett officials say that the matter is currently under investigation.