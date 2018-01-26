CHP says officer hurt in Hwy 4 crash is 'doing well'

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) --The CHP says an officer whose legs were broken in a crash on Highway 4 is "doing well" after his surgery last week.
They tweeted a photo of Officer Martin Lendway getting a delivery of some of his favorite grub from a fellow officer.
He's still recovering from his injuries in the hospital.
Lendway was responding to a crash in Concord when police say Tammy Walker slammed her SUV into his motorcycle. Lendway was pinned under a truck.
Walker was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
The CHP is thanking the community for all of their support.
OFFICER LENDWAY UPDATE. some serious Motor Love! Rain or shine, bringing Officer Lendway some of his favorite grub!... and no it’s not Donuts, ha! He’s doing well. Thanks for all the support. pic.twitter.com/29ULygNDnH— CHP - Contra Costa (@320PIO) January 26, 2018