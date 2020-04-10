'Straight up irresponsible': CHP tickets driver going 139 mph on East Bay highway

C’MON. Straight up irresponsible. No other way to describe it. We will say it again. We are still out here enforcing the law and speed limits. Please slow down and make better decisions when behind the wheel. #instantkarma pic.twitter.com/66yXWf7JZD — CHP - Contra Costa (@320PIO) April 9, 2020

HERCULES, Calif. (KGO) -- "Straight up irresponsible," that's what the California Highway Patrol Contra Costa County Division is calling the actions of one driver.An officer clocked that person going 139 miles an hour on a highway near Hercules.The CHP wants to remind everyone, they are out there enforcing the speed limits despite the reduced number of cars on the road.