CHP to honor fallen officer with memorial service

CHP Officer Kirk Griess is seen in this undated image. (Solono County CHP/Facebook)

By abc7news.com staff
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) --
A memorial service is being held for fallen CHP Officer Kirk Griess on Friday. Griess was killed when an alleged reckless driver crashed on westbound I-80 in Fairfield.

RELATED: Man accused in deadly I-80 crash in Fairfield posts bail

Motorist Jaime Manuel was also killed in the crash.

The service for Ofc. Griess is being held at 11 a.m. at The Father's House in Vacaville.

The CHP credit union has set up a fund for Griess' family.

RELATED: Police say driver in crash that killed CHP officer, motorist in Fairfield was on phone
