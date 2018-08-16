CHP to honor fallen officer with memorial service

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) --A memorial service is being held for fallen CHP Officer Kirk Griess on Friday. Griess was killed when an alleged reckless driver crashed on westbound I-80 in Fairfield.
Motorist Jaime Manuel was also killed in the crash.
The service for Ofc. Griess is being held at 11 a.m. at The Father's House in Vacaville.
The CHP credit union has set up a fund for Griess' family.
