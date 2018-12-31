CHP warning drivers in Central California about scammers on side of road

The California Highway Patrol is warning about scammers trying to con people driving around the state as the holiday travel period wraps up.

The CHP has received several 911 calls about someone posing as the driver of a broken-down SUV with kids inside. Officers say if drivers don't stop a man jumps in front of the car.

If the drivers do stop, the man tries to sell them gold jewelry.

Some drivers have been chased when they refused.

CHP says it has happened in several counties, including Fresno, Lemoore and Tulare.
