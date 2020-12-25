SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- COVID-19 guidelines are encouraging people not to gather with family or friends for the holidays so many people may be celebrating alone this season.
Lane Moore, comedian and author of "How to be Alone: If You Want To, and Even If You Don't," spoke with Dan Ashley about her personal journey of aloneness.
"I was both emotionally and physically alone most of my life", she says but that didn't stop her from finding comedy and ways to not feel lonely.
TAKE ACTION: Get help with mental health illness
Moore says having a solo dance party while listening to your favorite song is a great way to lift your spirits and remind yourself to have fun.
Establishing friends in your community whether it be the delivery person or a grocery store clerk is a great way to feel connected to people since bonds do not only come from family or romantic relationships.
Another way to connect with people is to watch Lane's virtual comedy shows which include chat rooms!
Comedian shares tips on how to enjoy the holidays while celebrating alone
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More