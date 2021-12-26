christmas gift

Sweet repeat: Brothers regift same hard candy for decades

This year, Ryan Wasson turned to a group on social media for ideas.
EMBED <>More Videos

Sweet repeat: Brothers regift same hard candy for decades

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- Two New Hampshire brothers have gotten their holiday regifting skills down to an art - they've been passing the same hard candy back and forth for over 30 years.

It started in 1987, when Ryan Wasson gave a 10-roll Frankford "Santa's Candy Book" with assorted fruit flavors to his brother, Eric Wasson, as a joke for Christmas, knowing that Eric wouldn't like it.

"I didn't eat them," Eric Wasson told WMUR-TV. "And so the next year I thought, 'Hey, I think I'm going to give it back to him. He'll never remember.'"

This Ryan Wasson family photograph shows a box of "Santa's Book of Candy," which contains 10 rolls of candy, on Dec. 18, 2021, in Ossipee, N.H. Two New Hampshire brothers have been passing the same hard candy treats back and forth for over 30 years.

This photograph shows a box of "Santa's Book of Candy" on Dec. 18, 2021 in Ossipee, N.H. Two brothers have been passing the same hard candy treats back and forth for over 30 years.

Ryan Wasson family photograph via AP



But Ryan immediately recognized it. They've been taking turns ever since, keeping a log of their exchanges. They've gotten creative about it.

Ryan Wasson told the station the candy has been frozen in a block of ice and put in Jell-O, adding, "He one time sewed it into a teddy bear."

The tradition has also involved family members, co-workers and even a sheriff's department. Last year, it was presented to Ryan Wasson on a silver platter at a restaurant.



This year, Ryan Wasson turned to a group on social media for ideas. Suggestions included having it arrive via a pizza delivery or Christmas carolers, hiding it in a book or cake, or holding a scavenger hunt with clues.

"If you ask which one has ever done the best as far as giving these, we're both going to say it's ourself, right?" Ryan Wasson said. "We're never going to give in."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew hampshirechristmas giftholidaybuzzworthygiftschristmasgift ideasfun stuffu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CHRISTMAS GIFT
San Mateo boy battling cancer gets sweet surprise from Santa
A day in the life of a USPS carrier during the holidays
Teen's non-profit brings holiday cheer to foster kids
Deserving family of 10 gifted massive Christmas light display
TOP STORIES
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Bay Area man drives nearly 1,000 miles to get home from Tahoe
COVID-19: SF tightens vaccine, indoor masking mandates
Marin family spending $1,500 to COVID test guests for NYE party
NFL legend, Raiders great John Madden dies unexpectedly at 85
New California laws that will take effect on Jan. 1
Fewer support piles under revised SF Millennium Tower fix: Report
Show More
Report: Apple hands out $180K bonuses to keep top engineers
CA's COVID test positivity rate quadruples in last 2 weeks
San Francisco's New Year's Eve fireworks show canceled
Global COVID cases up by 11% last week: WHO
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
More TOP STORIES News