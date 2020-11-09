Christmas in the Park is here!
The spirit of Christmas in the Park continues in 2020 with a unique drive-thru experience in San Jose's History Park.
Enter HERE to win a ticket today and enjoy the holidays in the safety of your car!
Enter daily now through 11/20/20 at 11:59 a.m. PT.
Official Rules
An all new and reimagined drive-thru event with new attractions which include:
- a 325' lighted tunnel
- pixel light forest
- snowflake & reindeer arches
- 8-20' mega trees
- a vehicle spirit meter and so much more!
Advanced tickets required - to purchase, visit: www.christmasinthepark.com
Click here for directions to San Jose's History Park.
