Christmas in the Park is here!

The spirit of Christmas in the Park continues in 2020 with a unique drive-thru experience in San Jose's History Park.

Enter HERE to win a ticket today and enjoy the holidays in the safety of your car!
Enter daily now through 11/20/20 at 11:59 a.m. PT.
Official Rules

An all new and reimagined drive-thru event with new attractions which include:
- a 325' lighted tunnel
- pixel light forest

- snowflake & reindeer arches
- 8-20' mega trees
- a vehicle spirit meter and so much more!

Advanced tickets required - to purchase, visit: www.christmasinthepark.com

Click here for directions to San Jose's History Park.
