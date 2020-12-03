christmas tree

How the biggest, brightest Christmas trees in the US look for the 2020 holiday season

Coronavirus or not, the biggest and brightest Christmas trees around the country are decorated to the nines for this holiday season!

NEW YORK CITY


Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree



More than 50,000 lights on the 75-foot-tall Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree are illuminated at the annual lighting ceremony, Dec. 2, 2020, in New York.

AP Photo/Craig Ruttle


Rockin' around the Christmas tree looks different for visitors at Rockefeller Center this year, starting with Wednesday's tree lighting ceremony.

What's normally a chaotic, crowded tourist hotspot during the holiday season was instead a mask-mandated, time-limited, socially distanced locale due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tree, a 75-foot (23-meter) Norway spruce, had its holiday lights turned on in an event that was broadcast on television but closed to the public. The telecast used pre-recorded performances from entertainers like Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton, and camera shots of the streets around the tree showed them to be largely empty.

The plaza where the tree is physically located will be closed to the public; instead, there will be specific tree-viewing zones on the midtown Manhattan blocks on either side.

Workers at Rockefeller Center first put up a tree in 1931. It became an annual tradition starting in 1933. This year's tree came from Oneonta, in central New York.

WASHINGTON, D.C.



National Christmas Tree


The National Christmas Tree is lit on The Ellipse south of the White House (background) on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in Washington, D.C.

Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images


Americans all over the country can watch the 2020 National Christmas Tree Lighting live starting Thursday night at 5 p.m. ET on thenationaltree.org.

The tradition on the Ellipse of the White House dates back 98 years when First Lady Grace Coolidge let public school students erect a tree there in 1923.

The White House decorations


EMBED More News Videos

'Tis the holiday season at the White House.


'Tis the holiday season at the White House. All of the halls, from the East Room to the Red Room, were decked by over 125 volunteers this weekend and unveiled Monday to feature classic holiday décor with an "America the Beautiful" theme for the Trumps' final Christmas in office.

Highlights of this year's display -- coming during a global pandemic -- include a tribute to essential workers in the Red Room, including a light-up ceramic post office, and a tree with ornaments celebrating frontline workers, including a trash truck, scientist, caregiver, lab coat and nurse hat.

Capitol Christmas Treee


The 2020 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is lit after a ceremony on the West Front of Capitol Hill in Washington, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

AP Photo/Susan Walsh


As if the nation's capital didn't have enough Christmas cheer with the National tree and the White House tree, there's also a tree at the U.S. Capitol building. The Engelmann Spruce from Colorado was lit on the West Front of the Capitol Wednesday.

TEXAS


Tallest indoor Christmas tree in the US


People skate around a Christmas tree during the event "Snowday Dallas" to welcome the coming Christmas at Galleria Mall in Dallas, Texas, on Nov. 19, 2020.

Xinhua/Dan Tian via Getty Images


The country's tallest indoor Christmas tree at Galleria Dallas has delighted families during the holidays since 1984.

This year's tree has 10,000 ornaments and more than half-million twinkling lights, plus branches that have to be fluffed individually.

Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular in Houston


EMBED More News Videos

The pandemic has changed the way we've lived life in Houston, but Mayor Sylvester Turner is making sure it doesn't snuff out the holidays. The video reveals the plans for his Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular -101 years of Holiday Cheer.


ABC13 in Houston is the exclusive television partner of "Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular -101 years of Holiday Cheer."

The event will be streamed on abc13.com on Dec. 5 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. CT -- and at the center of it all is the city's official holiday tree, a 54' white fir from Grants Pass, Oregon.

PHILADELPHIA


Visit Philadelphia Holiday Tree


EMBED More News Videos

Watch the City of Philadelphia light its holiday tree, exclusively on 6abc


A tree lighting ceremony for the Visit Philadelphia Holiday Tree, a 60-year-old white fir standing 50 feet tall, took place earlier this week. The tree is adorned with more than 5,000 linear feet of lights and more than a dozen handcrafted ornaments. It's tree-topper is a 130-pound Liberty Bell.

SAN FRANCISCO


"Great Tree"


EMBED More News Videos

Usually thousands of people gather to watch the Christmas tree's lights turn on, but this year the event was held during a private ceremony.


Macy's 31st annual "Great Tree" lighting ceremony was in San Francisco's Union Square Wednesday night during a private ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic restrictions in place. The artificial tree is 83 feet tall and decorated with more than 33,000 energy-efficient LED lights. On top of that, there are 1,100 ornaments.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelholidaychristmas treechristmasrockefeller christmas tree
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHRISTMAS TREE
Meet SF couple behind Christmas trees spreading holiday joy
How to prevent Christmas tree fires this holiday season
New changes in place to view Rockefeller Christmas Tree
White House Christmas decor spotlights essential workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Newsom announces regional stay-at-home order
Bank of America fails to give answers about drained EDD accounts
Vaccine cards will show who received COVID-19 shot
Bay Area surpasses 'summer surge' for most cases of pandemic
Mysterious monolith appears at top of California hiking trail
US jobless claims remain high at 712,000 as pandemic escalates
Stanford students provide free laptops for kids
Show More
SoCal blaze prompts mandatory evacuations
'Hamilton' star Julius Thomas III catches up with ABC7
Phishing ploy targets COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort
Jewish doctor treats COVID-19 patient covered in Nazi tattoos
Coronavirus: Cold storage needed for Pfizer vaccine
More TOP STORIES News