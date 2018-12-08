SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A Cirque du Soleil performer is recovering after getting hurt during a show Friday in San Francisco.
The company tells ABC7 News the performer fell off a BMX bike during a stunt.
It happened yesterday in the final act of the 4:30 p.m. VOLTA! show.
Saturday a spokesperson said the performer is doing well and his condition will be monitored by staff.
Last night's 8:00 p.m. show was cancelled, but shows will resume tonight.
The incident comes months after a Cirque du Soleil performer in Florida died after he fell to the ground during an aerial stunt in March.