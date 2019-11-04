Cirque du Soleil presents AMALUNA!

Cirque du Soleil presents AMALUNA!

Enter for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to see Cirque du Soleil's AMALUNA! Show date is Thursday, December 19, 2019, 8:00 p.m.

Drift away to a mysterious island ruled by goddesses and guided by the cycles of the moon. Plunge into a thrilling adventure filled with acrobatic feats and energetic sound.

Now playing through January 12, Under the Big Top at Oracle Park in San Francisco. To buy tickets, visit Cirque du Soleil AMALUNA or call 1-877-9CIRQUE (1-877-924-7783).

