Coronavirus: San Francisco Mayor Breed announces expansion of COVID-19 testing for all essential employees

Starting Wednesday, San Francisco residents and essential workers experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can make an appointment for CityTestSF online here.
"Our goal is for every San Francisco resident who has symptoms of COVID-19 to have access to testing. We want to ensure all frontline and essential employees that leave their homes every day to serve our residents have a fast, easy, and accessible option for testing," said Mayor Breed. "We also want those who don't have insurance, or who lack access to health care or access to basic services to know they can be tested through CityTestSF and receive the support and health care they need. This will is one important piece of our efforts to slow the spread of the virus and keep our entire community safe and healthy."
RELATED: San Francisco requiring people to wear face coverings in public
The CityTestSF site is at Piers 30-32.
The mayor will discuss the expansion during a news conference slated to begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
