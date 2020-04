Coronavirus: San Francisco Mayor Breed announces expansion of COVID-19 testing for all essential employees

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Mayor London Breed and other health officials Wednesday announced the expansion of novel coronavirus testing to any essential worker in San Francisco -- both public and private sector -- and any other resident with symptoms who cannot otherwise access testing.Starting Wednesday, San Francisco residents and essential workers experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can make an appointment for CityTestSF online here "Our goal is for every San Francisco resident who has symptoms of COVID-19 to have access to testing. We want to ensure all frontline and essential employees that leave their homes every day to serve our residents have a fast, easy, and accessible option for testing," said Mayor Breed. "We also want those who don't have insurance, or who lack access to health care or access to basic services to know they can be tested through CityTestSF and receive the support and health care they need. This will is one important piece of our efforts to slow the spread of the virus and keep our entire community safe and healthy."The CityTestSF site is at Piers 30-32.The mayor will discuss the expansion during a news conference slated to begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday.