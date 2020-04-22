Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: San Francisco Mayor Breed announces expansion of COVID-19 testing for all essential employees

Mayor London Breed speaks during a press conference in San Francisco on Monday, April 20, 2020. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Mayor London Breed and other health officials Wednesday announced the expansion of novel coronavirus testing to any essential worker in San Francisco -- both public and private sector -- and any other resident with symptoms who cannot otherwise access testing.

CORONAVIRUS MAP: San Francisco data shows which neighborhoods have been hit hardest by COVID-19

Starting Wednesday, San Francisco residents and essential workers experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can make an appointment for CityTestSF online here.

"Our goal is for every San Francisco resident who has symptoms of COVID-19 to have access to testing. We want to ensure all frontline and essential employees that leave their homes every day to serve our residents have a fast, easy, and accessible option for testing," said Mayor Breed. "We also want those who don't have insurance, or who lack access to health care or access to basic services to know they can be tested through CityTestSF and receive the support and health care they need. This will is one important piece of our efforts to slow the spread of the virus and keep our entire community safe and healthy."

RELATED: San Francisco requiring people to wear face coverings in public

The CityTestSF site is at Piers 30-32.

The mayor will discuss the expansion during a news conference slated to begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscocoronavirus testingcoronavirus californiacoronaviruslondon breedvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19 shutdown positively impacts Bay Area air quality
Where can I get tested for coronavirus in the Bay Area?
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Here's when researchers project California can reopen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's when researchers project California can reopen
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to give update on CA reopening timeline
Coronavirus updates: Bay Area face coverings rules enforced, SF testing expands
Watch the Jersey 4 Jersey benefit here!
Santa Clara Co. says 3 died of COVID-19 before US's 1st recorded death
Check out our new ABC7 News streaming app
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
CDC head warns of 2nd COVID-19 wave that could be worse
'Super Science with Drew': Watch Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Bay Area grocery store workers fear for safety amid COVID-19 crisis
More TOP STORIES News