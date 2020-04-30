lebron james

LeBron James to honor Class of 2020 with all-star event

By Mesfin Fekadu

Injured Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James smiles from the bench during an NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the Lakers in San Francisco, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

NEW YORK -- LeBron James is putting together an all-star event to honor and celebrate the high school class of 2020, which has had its graduation season upended by the coronavirus pandemic.

The LeBron James Family Foundation, XQ Institute and The Entertainment Industry Foundation on Wednesday announced that the one-hour special, "Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020," will air simultaneously on NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox on May 16 at 8 p.m. EDT. The event will pay tribute to high schoolers graduating this year and will include appearances by James, Pharrell Williams, Malala Yousafzai, the Jonas Brothers, Bad Bunny, Yara Shahidi, Ben Platt, Lena Waithe and H.E.R.

"I wanted to help create a show that looked and felt very different from traditional specials. Something that spoke to kids in a different way. These kids worked so hard to graduate and what is happening to them is truly unfair," James said in a statement to The Associated Press. "I hope we can give them and their families something cool that makes their accomplishment feel special."

"Graduate Together" was curated by high school students, educators and the American Federation of Teachers. It will feature commencement speeches, performances and more. It will also air on TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, Complex Networks, PeopleTV and other digital platforms.

Other participants in the event include Megan Rapinoe, YBN Cordae, Chika, Charli D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio, Loren Gray, Brandan "Bmike" Odums, Henry Platt and Jonah Platt.

