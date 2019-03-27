Classes cancelled at Vanden High School in Fairfield after threat made, police say

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- A high school in Fairfield is closed today as police and the district investigate a threat of violence toward students.Vanden High School is in the Travis Unified School District. No other schools are affected.Officials said they were made aware of the threat yesterday and closed the school as a precaution.Earlier this month, offensive graffiti was found on campus. The school isn't saying if this threat is related.The family of a student held a news conference with NAACP leaders in San Francisco today. They say the graffiti included racist comments about their son, and that today's closure is because of a separate, racist threat.