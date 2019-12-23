Michael Mosley wanted for questioning by Nashville police in death of Clayton Beathard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KGO) -- Nashville Police want to talk to a man described as a "person of interest" in the deadly stabbings of two men. One of the victims is the younger brother of 49ers backup quarterback CJ Beathard.

Michael D. Mosley, pictured below, is the man detectives wish to question.

ORIGINAL STORY: Clayton Beathard, brother of 49ers quarterback, C.J. Beathard fatally stabbed in Nashville

Police believe Mosley was there when the fight that turned fatal, erupted outside of Dogwood Bar.

Witnesses say the altercation was over a woman, but police have not confirmed what started the chaos early that Saturday morning.

The 49ers said that C.J. Beathard has traveled back to Tennessee.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san francisco 49ersbarfightnashvilleu.s. & worldsportsstabbingdeadly disputeinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Where does the minimum wage change in 2020?
Sonoma Supervisors to discuss mile-long tent city
Sierra snowpack off to healthiest start since 2010, water officials say
Palo Alto PD sings 'Jingle Bells'
Curry family surprises 2,000 people as The Grinch, Cindy Lou Who
Raiders beat Chargers 24-17, stay alive in Wild Card race
Stephen Curry rejoins Warriors to continue hand rehab
Show More
Toddler has adorable reaction to receiving banana as Christmas gift
List of stores open on Christmas Eve
Surfer bitten by shark off SoCal coast
WATCH: Reindeer holiday cam at Minnesota zoo
1 dead after fiery crash in Santa Clara Co.
More TOP STORIES News