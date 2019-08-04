Clayton Fires: 85% containment, Marsh Creek, Morgan Territory roads closed

CLAYTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Residents were allowed back home after fire officials said fires burning in the Clayton area was 75 percent contained Saturday afternoon.

More than 400 firefighters were battling the blaze, which Cal Fire estimates has burned 655 acres near Marsh Creek. Cal Fire brought in air support to help firefighters on the ground.

Sunday morning, Cal Fire updated that containment went up to 85 percent, and announced Morgan Territory and Marsh Creek roads will be closed until further notice.



The 12 fires off Marsh Creek and Morgan Territory Roads, near Clayton, left firefighters scrambling to get ahead of the flames. These fires moved fast and eventually rolled into three larger fires called the Marsh Complex Fire.

The fire started on a hillside then spread to six square miles. It didn't cross Marsh Creek Road because it's a natural fire break.

One of the fires moved toward homes in the Clayton Palms community. Residents were told to evacuate.

"As soon as I opened the door, I saw flames behind my house, I grabbed my kids and put them into the car seat," said resident Marisela Hart.

Hart also grabbed birth certificates and her wedding ring.

Neighbors heard first responders going door-to-door, waking people at 4 a.m.

Hours later, the danger had passed, firefighters stopped the wildfires from burning any homes. Many neighbors are grateful.

"None of us were prepared for this, so thank you from the bottom of our hearts, you saved us," said resident Wendy Blair.





The cause of the fire is still under investigation though some in the area claim to have heard small explosions in the pre-dawn hours.

Mop up and full containment will take several more days.

